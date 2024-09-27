Iraqi Resistance Conducts Multiple Operations Against 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
In several operations on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance launches drones towards military and vital targets across occupied Palestine.
In a fourth operation against "Israel," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces attacking, with drones, a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights.
In the third operation, drones of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked a vital target located in the north of occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a second operation against the Israeli occupation, this time against a military target located north of occupied Palestine.
In their first operation, the Resistance announced launching drones toward a vital target in the southern part of the occupied Palestinian territories.
In their statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq "confirms its continuation in striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."
It is important to note that the operations come in defense of Lebanon and Palestine as the Israeli genocidal war continues.
Iraqi Resistance conducts three operations against Israeli occupation yesterday
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Friday that it successfully struck a vital Israeli target in occupied Palestine using an advanced Al-Arqab cruise missile, as well as a military target in the occupied Syrian Golan using drones.
This brought the number of operations carried out by the Resistance, on that day, to a total of three. Only a few hours earlier, the Iraqi Resistance drone struck a target in the occupied Syrian Golan.
In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance affirmed that the operation came as part of its continued support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as "in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."
The Islamic Resistance reiterated its commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."
