14 Killed, 450+ Injured in Second Israeli Terror Attack on Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Sep 2024 21:29
While most injuries are mild, hospitals across Lebanon have been receiving influxes of casualties.
Fourteen citizens have been killed and over 450 others were injured in "Israel's" second terror attack on Lebanon, this time targeting two-way radios, commonly known as walkie-talkies, Al Mayadeen's correspondent announced.
On Wednesday afternoon, a series of explosions were reported across Beirut, South Lebanon, and Bekaa. Cars, motorbikes, stores, and homes across the country caught fire amid the impact of the blasts, resulting in an influx of casualties.
Injuries, most of which were mild, were transported to hospitals in Bekaa, whereas hospitals in Nabatieh and the Lebanese South received tens of others.
In turn, the Lebanese Army urged citizens to refrain from crowding public spaces due to the security operation and to pave the way for ambulances and facilitate their path to the casualties.
The Lebanese Civil Defense also announced that its crews were working on extinguishing the fires resulting from the explosions, as well as transporting injured individuals to hospitals.
Meanwhile, Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the convention of a UN Security Council session regarding the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, adding that a complaint has already been filed.
"No human can express the brutality of this crime," Mikati said.
Reuters then reported that the Security Council scheduled a meeting on Friday.
The Israeli terror attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday came as the occupation forces bombed the Lebanese South, particularly Jebbayn, Shama, Majdal Zoun, Kfar Kila, Kfar Shouba, Houla, and Taybeh.
No comments:
Post a Comment