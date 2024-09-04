African Youth Optimistic About China’s Positive Influence: Survey
By Shan Jie and Hu Yuwei
Sep 04, 2024 11:32 PM Updated: Sep 04, 2024 11:00 PM
A group photo of dancers from the South African Elvis Sibeko Studios and performers from the Xinjiang Art Theater at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in July 2023. Photo: VCG
China's ongoing efforts to support development in Africa are receiving a positive reception, with a recent survey showing African youth appreciate the country's contributions in areas such as investment and infrastructure.
According to the 2024 African Youth Survey, released on Tuesday by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation, 82 percent of respondents perceive China's influence on the continent as positive.
The survey, conducted among 5,604 respondents aged 18 to 24 across 16 African nations, highlights that China remains one of the most influential non-African countries for the continent's youth.
Positive views of China's impact were nearly unanimous in Rwanda and Chad (96 percent each), Kenya (95 percent), and Nigeria (93 percent).
Key factors driving these favorable perceptions include the affordability of Chinese products (41 percent) and Chinese investments in infrastructure development (40 percent).
China has been actively fostering cooperation with Africa in capacity building, offering initiatives such as the Luban Workshops, which focus on practical skills, and Confucius Institutes, which promote cultural exchange.
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is being held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Talent support policies and personnel exchanges have become a hot topic of discussion.
China is an increasingly popular destination for African students seeking international education, providing talented African people with front-row seats to the future of innovation, Karanja Ngina, a young Kenyan observer who closely follows news about the Forum, told the Global Times.
Fang Jing, a 24-year-old who exports small commodities to Africa, told the Global Times that many of her African business partners are curious about how China's internet economy and mobile payment systems work.
"They follow news on China's cutting-edge technology closely. I can feel their enthusiasm and aspiration for modernization," Fang said.
