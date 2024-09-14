Al Mayadeen Report on Glilot & Ein Shemer Strike 'Accurate': Hezbollah
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen
14 Sep 2024 20:03
Hezbollah's deputy chief says that Al Mayadeen's exclusive report about the Resistance's successful operation targeting the Glilot and Ein Shemer bases is "accurate and reliable".
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, confirmed that the report by Al Mayadeen Network regarding the successful targeting of the Glilot and Ein Shemer bases is accurate and reliable.
September 14, 2024
This comes less than one day after Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, said that the information received by Hezbollah confirms that what was reported by Al Mayadeen regarding the losses inflicted on "Israel" during Hezbollah's Operation Arbaeen last month.
In a speech marking the week since the martyrdom of Hani Hussein Ezzedine, Sheikh Qassem questioned: "Why has the occupation not organized a media tour or taken members of its government to the targeted bases to refute the resistance's announcement?"
He continued, "Why did the occupation impose a media blackout on the operation? Why did they impose a security cordon around the area if, as they claim, the operation failed? And why did the head of Unit 8200 announce his resignation now, instead of earlier, if it was linked to the events of October 7?"
The Resistance leader also pointed out that Hezbollah has "numerous experiences with the occupation, most notably the operation by martyr Ahmad Qasir in Tyre, which the occupation acknowledged 40 years after it was carried out."
Regarding the possibility of an expanded battle at the northern borders of occupied Palestine, he stated that Hezbollah has no plans to "initiate a war, but any expansion of the occupation's aggression will be met with an expanded response."
"If they believe that war will bring back the [northern] settlers, they should prepare to [evacuate] hundreds of thousands of settlers [more]."
'The days and nights will reveal the truth'
Earlier this week, European security sources disclosed to Al Mayadeen that the recent operation by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeting the HQs of Unit 8200 in the Glilot base and the airbase of Ein Shemer have been substantially successful.
The European sources confirmed that Hezbollah's strike resulted in 22 deaths and 74 injuries.
The operation, dubbed Operation Arbaeen, was an "initial" response to the assassination of martyred Commander Fouad Shokor, as confirmed by Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on August 25.
In an address directly following the operation, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that the Glilot base is located 110 km from the Blue Line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, and 1,500 meters from Tel Aviv's periphery, placing it just outside Tel Aviv. He added that the operation's second target was the Ein Shemer airbase, situated 75 km from Lebanon and 40 km from Tel Aviv.
He confirmed that "a significant number of drones hit their intended targets, but the enemy is keeping all relevant details concealed, but the days and nights will reveal the truth of what happened there."
No comments:
Post a Comment