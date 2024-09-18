Algeria Requests Emergency UNSC Session Amid Israeli Terror on Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Sep 2024 23:43
Algeria affirms its solidarity with Lebanon, adding that it would defend its stability, security, and sovereignty amid Israeli violations.
Based on Lebanon's request, Algeria called for an emergency session at the United Nations Security Council to examine the latest developments in Lebanon, particularly the widespread electronic terrorist attacks committed by "Israel".
In a phone call, Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Attaf extended the country's condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, for the victims and martyrs of the Israeli aggression.
Attaf further expressed Algeria's "complete solidarity with Lebanon amid the tragic and difficult circumstances that it is witnessing due to the ongoing and recurrent Israeli violations against its security and stability."
Moreover, Algeria, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, confirmed that it would continue its efforts and endeavors to defend Lebanon's positions, sovereignty, and interests against the multi-leveled and multi-faceted systematic Israeli escalations.
This comes after "Israel" launched a second wave of terror attacks across Lebanon, this time targeting two-way radios, killing 14 citizens and injuring over 450 others.
The UNSC is expected to convene on Friday to address the series of Israeli terror attacks against Lebanon.
