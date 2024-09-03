China-Africa Solidarity in Spotlight in Run-up to FOCAC Summit
By Wang Qi
Sep 04, 2024 12:36 AM
Senegal's Foreign Minister Yassine Fall delivers a speech at the Ninth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China on September 3, 2024. Photo: IC
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with leaders from multiple African countries and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, continuing the momentum of cooperative interactions and solidarity in the run-up to the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), taking place from Wednesday to Friday in Beijing.
On Tuesday, China jointly announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership with Malawi, Chad and Mauritania, respectively, while China and Nigeria announced the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the same day.
Analysts said the intensive meetings between Chinese and African leaders and the upgrading of bilateral relations fully demonstrate that China-Africa relations have entered a fast development track.
Besides, closer China-Africa ties are conducive for the entire Global South, with more voices to safeguard interests, strive for more development opportunities and pool more strengths to promote fairness in the global governance, they added.
During his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, Xi noted that the two countries have been at the forefront of jointly advancing Belt and Road cooperation and completed a number of flagship infrastructure projects, significantly contributing to regional economic and social development and benefiting the two peoples.
The two sides should align high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Kenya's economic blueprint, Vision 2030, and enhance cooperation in the digital economy, new energy, economy, trade, poverty alleviation and other areas, Xi said.
Ruto said Kenya welcomes China's continued efforts to increase investment in Kenya and expand practical cooperation in various fields, particularly in connectivity, new energy and youth development.
In a meeting with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday, Xi said China has been Chad's largest trading and investment partner for years, and China is willing to further synergize development strategies with Chad and push for new progress in bilateral relations.
Xi told Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera that China stands ready to deepen friendly cooperation with Malawi from a new starting point to promote common development and benefit their people.
Speedway for development
Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that intensive meetings between Chinese and African leaders and the upgrading of bilateral relations fully demonstrate that China-Africa relations have entered a fast track of development.
Leaders from both sides attach great importance to the synergizing of development strategies and continuing to promote in-depth cooperation, Song said.
According to analysts, infrastructure and connectivity will continue to play a key role in future cooperation between China and Africa, thereby promoting the integration of the continent and facilitating Africa's integration into global industrial chains.
Getting on board "the fourth Industrial Revolution" is crucial for Africa's development. China will help Africa achieve its digital and technological transformation and development through technology transfer and technical cooperation, Song said.
During Tuesday's meeting with President Xi, leaders from African countries expressed adherence to the one-China principle and support for the three major China-proposed initiatives, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Global South cooperation
During the meeting with Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday, Xi said China considers Africa a major priority in its diplomacy, and is willing to increase political exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation, share development experience and promote common development with Africa.
Noting that the AU is a flag guiding Africa's unity and self-strengthening and an important platform for international cooperation, Xi said China supports the AU in playing a bigger role in the development of China-Africa friendship.
Faki expressed gratitude for China's firm support in Africa's struggle against colonialism, imperialism and racism, as well as its valuable assistance to African countries in fields such as infrastructure, health, energy, industry and security.
He said the AU is willing to work with China to hold high the banner of Global South cooperation and practice true multilateralism. He said the African side firmly pursues the one-China policy and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, noting that the three major initiatives dedicated to sharing peace and development opportunities among people around the globe are critical to promoting unity and cooperation among Global South countries and the justice of the global governance system.
China is the largest developing country, and Africa is the continent with the most developing countries. Cooperation between the two sides forms the basis of Global South development, Song said.
Through cooperation, China has injected impetus into Africa's independent development, while interaction between China and Africa will be conducive to coordinating the positions and enhance mutual support of the Global South on global strategies, hotspot issues and on global governance, Song said.
Cooperation between China and Africa will also help the Global South, especially under the Western-dominated frameworks, offer more voices to safeguard interests, strive for more development opportunities, and pool more strengths to promote fairness in global governance, experts noted.
