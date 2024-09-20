Hezbollah Announces Martyrdom of Commander Ibrahim Aqil, Members
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation assassinates Hezbollah Commander Martyr Hajj Ibrahim Aqil and other members in the aggression on Beirut, Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - announced, "with utmost pride and honor, the martyrdom of its senior commander Hajj Ibrahim Aqil 'Abdul Qader' and a group of his comrades" in the Israeli assassination and aggression targeting Beirut's southern suburb earlier on Friday.
In a statement, Hezbollah praised its martyred commander and the "blessed life" he led, "filled with fight, work, wounds, sacrifices, risks, challenges, achievements, and victories." The statement further asserted that Martyr Ibrahim Akil's greatest wish was to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque and his greatest passion was Al-Quds, Palestine.
Hezbollah pledged to remain steadfast and loyal to its martyred leader's goals, hopes, and path until victory is achieved.
The Islamic Resistance concluded its statement with a tribute and congratulations to all Resistance fighters, factions, and martyrs, extended its sincerest condolences to their families, and prayed they would receive God's greatest rewards, in life and after.
Earlier on Friday, the sounds of explosions ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut as a strike targeted a residential building in the city's southern suburb.
The attack leveled the entire residential building to the ground. Initial reports indicate that three have been martyred and at least 17 were injured as a result of the attack, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated shortly after.
In another update, the ministry said that 14 people were martyred and over 66 others were injured in the strike that targeted an eight-storey residential building.
