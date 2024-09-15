Hezbollah Hits IOF Sites with Rockets, Drones, FPVs; Injuries Reported
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
15 Sep 2024 23:43
Hezbollah fighters have launched a series of attacks against Israeli military targets across northern occupied Palestine, with Israeli media decrying sirens sounding non-stop.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah attacked Israeli occupation forces, their headquarters, military hardware, artillery emplacements, soldiers, and officers on Sunday.
Hezbollah announced a series of operations in line with its responses to Israeli aggressions on Lebanese territories, including attacks on the town of al-Sarafand and the Bekaa Valley.
The first of these operations saw Hezbollah fighters fire a barrage of Katyusha rockets at the HQs of the Northern Command's 188th Armored Brigade in the Rivaia barracks. This attack came in response to Israeli aggressions, especially on the town of al-Sarafand.
Prior to Hezbollah's announcement, sirens sounded in multiple Israeli settlements in al-Jalil and the Golan, at 8:20 am (local time), including in Kfar Blum, Amir, Kela, Sha'al, Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona, Shamir, and Lehavot HaBashan.
Later on Sunday, Hezbollah fighters launched an attack on buildings appropriated by Israeli occupation troops in Shlomi, dealing a direct hit to the intended targets. Sirens sounded in Shlomi at 6:00 pm. Hezbollah's Military Media Unit said this attack came in response to the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and civilians.
Then, the Resistance announced that its Unmanned Air Force launched a swarm of drones at the headquarters of a field intelligence battalion, subordinate to the 210th Regional Division responsible for operations in the occupied Syrian Golan, in the Yarden barracks. According to Hezbollah's Military Media Unit, the drones struck the positions and accommodation areas of Israeli occupation officers and soldiers at the site, killing and injuring a number of them.
Later on Sunday, the Israeli military command confirmed that two drones struck an area in the Golan, injuring a total of three soldiers.
Footage of a drone flying over Israeli-occupied territories was also recorded by settlers on Sunday, showing how the drones infiltrated Israeli defenses and reached their intended targets undisturbed.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks have been launched non-stop against Israeli assets on Sunday.
Hezbollah also executed multiple operations solely in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance.
In support of Palestine
At 6:45 am, Hezbollah fighters destroyed an Israeli military system in the al-Malikiyah military site after striking it with a miniature FPV drone.
Approximately an hour later, Hezbollah fighters directed yet another FPV drone toward an Israeli military site, this time targeting a position of Israeli occupation troops located at the Metulla site, causing confirmed casualties among them.
Nearing Sunday noon, Hezbollah fighters destroyed Israeli spyware equipment in the Roueissat al-Alam military site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills.
At 4:05 pm, Hezbollah shelled the artillery emplacements at al-Zaoura and dealt direct hits to the intended targets.
Later, at 5:15 pm, the Resistance fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at Israeli spyware in the Ramiah military site, destroying the hardware.
Fifteen minutes later, the Resistance attacked the al-Summaqah military site in the Kfar Chouba Hills with unspecified "rocket weapons".
At 7:20 pm, Hezbollah fighters shelled the artillery emplacements in Dishon, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.
