Israel Bombs Lebanon, Claims it Thwarted Assassination Plot
September 19, 2024 at 10:57 am
Smoke rises as Israeli attacks continue on the border line in southern Lebanon, on September 18, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu Agency]
Israel bombed southern Lebanon on Thursday and claimed that it had thwarted an Iran-backed assassination plot, a day after explosions of Hezbollah radios followed blasts in booby-trapped pagers, killing 20 people and setting the foes hurtling towards war, Reuters has reported.
The sophisticated attacks on communications equipment used by Hezbollah have sown disarray in Lebanon, and are increasingly viewed as heralding a return to all-out war. Israel last invaded Lebanon in 2006, but continues to occupy Lebanese territory and bombs its northern neighbour frequently.
Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon’s south in the country’s deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militia and Israel in parallel with Israel’s Gaza genocide nearly a year ago. A day earlier, hundreds of pagers — used by Hezbollah to evade mobile phone surveillance — exploded simultaneously, killing 12 people including two children, and injuring nearly 3,000.
Israel has not commented directly on the attacks, but multiple security sources have said that it was carried out by its spy agency Mossad. It has become customary for Israel neither to confirm or deny responsibility for such murderous attacks.
Israeli security services said on Thursday that they had arrested an Israeli citizen last month on suspicion of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot. The businessman with connections in Turkiye had attended at least two meetings in Iran, allegedly to discuss assassinating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defence minister or the head of the Shin Bet spy agency.
Overnight, Israeli jets and artillery hit multiple targets in southern Lebanon, said the Israel occupation forces. Air strikes hit Hezbollah targets in Chihine, Tayibe, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Khiam.
Israeli media reported that a number of Israeli civilians had been wounded by anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon, but there was no official confirmation of any casualties.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired around 20 projectiles into Israel, most of which were intercepted by air defence systems without causing any injuries, said the occupation state.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging cross-border fire in parallel with the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza. The occupation state has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians since 7 October last year, mainly women and children, and wounded more than 95,500 more. An estimated 11,000 Palestinians are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by Israel.
Tens of thousands of people have had to flee the on both sides Israel-Lebanon border. Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to return evacuated Israelis “securely to their homes”.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday that the war was moving into a new phase, with more resources and military units being deployed to the northern border. According to Israeli officials, the forces being deployed there include the 98th Division, an elite formation including commando and paratroop elements that has been fighting in Gaza.
No comments:
Post a Comment