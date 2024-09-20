'Israel' Bombs Southern Suburb of Beirut, Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces launched an aggression on a residential building in the Lebanese capital's southern suburb.
The sounds of explosions ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut on Friday as a strike targeted a residential building in the city's southern suburb.
The attack leveled the entire residential building to the ground. Initial reports indicate that three have been martyred and at least 17 were injured as a result of the attack, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated shortly after.
In another update, the ministry said that 12 people were martyred and 66 others were injured in the strike that targeted an eight-storey residential building.
The Israeli occupation forces announced that they had carried out an airstrike on Beirut, pledging to publicize further details at a later time.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent said that the casualties include children and that the building is located in the al-Qaem neighborhood in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
Our correspondent also reported that the Israeli strike was conducted via four missiles.
Emergency services arrived at the site of the Israeli aggression to aid the casualties.
Later on Friday, White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said that the United States was not informed of "Israel's" plan to conduct the strike ahead of time.
"I'm not aware of any prenotification of those strikes," Kirby said.
