More than 700,000 People Affected by Flooding in South Sudan, Abyei: OCHA
South Sudan states map
September 5, 2024 (JUBA) – Flooding has affected more than 710,000 people across 30 of 78 counties in South Sudan and the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA), the United Nations said.
The UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) said the floods damaged homes, crops and critical infrastructure, disrupting education, health services and increasing risks of disease outbreaks.
It further said a high-level consultation meeting was held on implementing the 2024 flood preparedness and response plan in Juba from September 2-3.
The UN and its partner, according to OCHA, have distributed food rations targeting over 25,000 flood-affected people in Fangak County, Jonglei State.
South Sudan faces severe flooding, with predictions of above-average rainfall and record-level floods from June to September.
Continuous heavy rains since May, combined with controlled water releases from Lake Victoria, have significantly raised Nile River levels, affecting thousands nationwide.
Despite this, however, humanitarian partners are rapidly responding to the immediate needs of flood-affected populations with life-saving assistance.
(ST)
