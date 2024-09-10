Niger, Benin En Route to Normalization of Ties Under Chinese Mediation
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Sep 2024 18:16
The Nigerien and Beninese foreign ministers hold talks on the sidelines of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.
Delegations from Niger and Benin held, under Chinese mediation, talks on September 6 in the Chinese capital, Beijing, and discussed the ongoing normalization process between the two neighboring countries, the Nigerien press agency (ANP) reported on Monday.
The Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare held talks on the sidelines of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, with his Beninese counterpart, Olou Segou Adjadi Bakary, regarding bilateral cooperation between Niger and Benin.
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the ongoing normalization process under the leadership of their respective heads of state and the relations between the two countries, according to a communique by the Nigerien Foreign Ministry.
The statement noted that both delegations welcomed the presentation, on August 6, 2024, of the figurative copies of the credentials of the new Beninese ambassador to Niger and agreed to schedule a mutually agreed date for the 12th session of the Niger-Benin Joint Cooperation Commission.
According to the communique, the Nigerien side expressed its security concerns, which are preventing the reopening of the border between the two countries, in line with previous discussions.
On its part, the Beninese delegation reassured Niger and reiterated its authorities' commitment to working toward the swift restoration of cooperation and the strengthening of trust between the two nations.
The statement also mentioned that both parties agreed to continue discussions between their respective authorities, notably during their upcoming meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Since the overthrow of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum through a military coup, relations between Niger and Benin have remarkably deteriorated.
While Niamey reopened its border with Nigeria following the lifting of sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), it refused to do the same with Benin.
This refusal stems from accusations made by the Nigerien authorities against Benin that it is hosting French bases in the north of its territory to train terrorists aimed at destabilizing Niger. These allegations were denied by both Benin and France.
The dispute reached a peak in June with the Beninese authorities arresting five Nigerien nationals from the Chinese oil company WAPCO-Niger who were overseeing the loading of Nigerien oil at the port of Sèmè-Kpodji in Benin.
Niamey described the incident as a "kidnapping" and threatened to take measures to secure their release. Benin, in turn, accused two members of the team of being agents with fake badges, sentencing them to 18 months in prison.
As of June 6, Niger shut down the valves of the pipeline transporting Nigerien oil to the port of Sèmè-Kpodji.
