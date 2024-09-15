Russian Forces Destroy Two Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter Jets in 24 Hours — Defense Ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.
Russian army hits railroad train with foreign weapons in special military operation zone
Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile troops of the Russian armed forces destroyed a railroad train carrying foreign weapons, as well as a facility on production of components for short-range ballistic missiles in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"A railroad train with foreign weapons and a missile/artillery armament depot were destroyed," the ministry said, adding that troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian army were hit in 148 regions.
Russian air defense downs MiG-29 fighter jet, 55 drones in 24 hours
Russian air defense downed Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jet and 55 drones, including 22 ones outside of the area of the special military operation, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defense downed a MiG-29 fighter jet of Ukraine’s air forces, as well as intercepted a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four France-produced guided aerial bombs and 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 22 outside of the area of the special military operation," the report said.
Battlegroup Center
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 545 servicemen in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s Center battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The units of the battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses, defeating the formations of six Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Katerinovka, Nelepovka, Novoekonomicheskoe, Druzhba, Rozovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"Ten counter-attacks were repulsed by the assault groups of the 32nd, 53rd mechanized, 68th infantry, 142nd infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 3rd and 12th brigades of the National Guard. The enemy's losses amounted to 545 servicemen, three pickup trucks, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer and one 100-mm Rapira gun," the Defense Ministry said.
Battlegroup Dnepr
The units of Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, as well as inflicted fire damage on formations of three Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The units of Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated troops and equipment of the 118th mechanized, 141st infantry and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 123rd territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanki, Novodanilovka of the Zaporozhye Region and Novoraisk of the Kherson Region," the report said.
The enemy lost up to 75 troops, two tanks and five cars, the ministry added.
Battlegroup West
Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 570 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The group’s units improved their tactical positions, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 44th, 54th, 60th and 63rd mechanized, the 3rd assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 1st National Guard brigade near the settlements of Berestovoye, Kovsharovka, Peski-Radkovskiye, Novoyegorovka of the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry.
"Three counterattacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized and the 3rd assault brigades of the Ukrainian army were repelled. The enemy lost up to 570 troops, seven cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a British-made 155mm FH-70 towed howitzer, a US-produced 155mm М198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two UK-made L-119 howitzers and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station. Four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry said.
Battlegroup South
Russia’s Battlegroup South took better positions over the past day and repelled three counterattacks by the enemy, with up to 765 Ukrainian troops eliminated in its responsibility zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Three counterattacks by assault groups of the 30th, 33rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and the Aidar assault battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia - TASS) were repelled," the report said. Moreover, two counterattacks by the enemy were repelled in 24 hours.
The Ukrainian army lost up to 765 troops, ten cars, a 152mm D-20 gun, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm self-propelled artillery system Gvozdika, two UK-made 105mm L-119 howitzers, a US-produced 105mm M119 weapon, as well as five field armament depots, the minister added.
Battlegroup East
The units of Battlegroup East secured better lines and positions over the past day, with the enemy losing up to 110 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The units of Battlegroup East secured better lines and positions, inflicted damage on formations of the 72nd mechanized, the 5th tank brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 18th, 116th territorial defense brigades and the 21st national guard brigade near settlements of Ugledar, Novoukrainka, Dobrovolye and Oktyabr of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report said.
One counterattack by the enemy was repelled, according to the report. All in all, the Ukrainian army lost up to 110 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles and three cars.
Battlegroup North’s
Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 150 troops, as well as a Caesar self-propelled artillery vehicle, as a result of actions by Battlegroup North in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The group’s units in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions inflicted damage on formations of four Ukrainian brigades near Liptsy and Volchansk of the Kharkov Region, the report said.
"The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 troops, five armored combat vehicles, four cars, a France-made 155mm Caesar howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M114 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 weapon, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and one UK-made 105mm L-119 howitzer," the ministry said.
