SACP Lowers its Red Flag in Honour of Professor Brian O' Connel
30 August 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Western Cape lowers halfway the red communist flag as a symbol of respect and honour to Professor Brian O’Connell who passed on Sunday 25 August 2024 at the age of 77. The news of the passing on of the former UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor are not only devastating to his family, friends, and relatives but also to the entire province, particularly the academic fraternity.
Professor O’Connell espoused distinct qualities of a committed seasoned scholar, author, and a leader whose selfless contribution leaves an indelible mark in the archives of our history for transformation. His passing is a great loss to the country and at Western Cape where his contribution to education and academic, social transformation leaves a remarkable mark and rich history. Thus, he will be remembered for his astute leadership which contributed to saving UWC from collapse when it was facing financial instability, leadership paralysis, and hostile relations between management and stakeholders in the early 2000s.
The SACP in the province calls on the writing development community and the broader academia across the province to further develop literature and the leadership legacy of Professor O’Connell for the transformation and advancement of the education system in the post-apartheid South Africa. Further, the SACP in the Western Cape calls for the deepening and advancing the transformation agenda in the education sector and end to corruption and maladministration.
Issued by: South African Communist Party Western Cape
For enquiries:
Benson Ngqentsu - Provincial Secretary 082 796 6400
Lizwi Gegule - Provincial Spokesperson 078 827 2274
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment