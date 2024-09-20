SACP Mpumalanga Province Statement on the Ill-treatment of Pensioners
17 September 2024
The South African Communist Party in Mpumalanga Province has learnt with shock and displeasure that there are millions of workers who are still waiting for their payments of pension funds to this day. Some of these workers have since passed away without enjoying the fruits of their labour after retirement.
The SACP in Mpumalanga visited the Thuma Mina Pension Fund in Emalahleni and what we discovered was heart-breaking, though we were not surprised. The forum consists of workers of various sectors but dominated by ex-miners who worked for years in the mining industry. These companies have shifted the responsibility of pension funds to various schemes who prey on workers.
To this end, some have gone over two decades without receiving their pension while companies continue to make profits by exploiting other workers who may also suffer the same fate in the near future. This requires workers to unite and fight against bourgeoisie tendencies of profit maximisation without any fiduciary responsibility to the workers except compensation for selling their labour power.
In building the capable and ethical developmental state, the SACP believes that the South African government should not be reluctant to intervene in the markets in the interests of the working class and poor. In this case, the state should not allow private companies to do as they please while workers suffer.
The developmental agenda requires the environment of trust and taking responsibility for the building a strong economy.
Thuma Mina Forum has exposed how the state lacks intervention in the interests of the workers but takes the side of capital. They have taken the matter to the Financial Service Authority up to the office of the Presidency without any help. The money owed to them is estimated to be above R50 billion and the matter is swept under carpet.
The South African Communist Party calls on the government to intervene as a matter of urgency. We also call on all working-class formations to unite against the wrath of capitalist exploitation. The Party, working with COSATU, Thuma Mina Pension Fund Forum and other organisations will be embarking on a class action to demand the immediate payment of these workers.
The ANC should also pay special attention to the needs and interests of the working and poor if it wants to remain relevant to the masses. It cannot be mum on the issues of its constituency and expect positive electoral outcomes. This is also their fight which they need to be in the centre to represent the interests of the working class and poor.
