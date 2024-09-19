Sanaa Denounces Starlink Use, Says it Will Harm National Security
By Al Mayadeen English
An official from the Yemeni Communications Ministry has warned against a plot by the Saudi-backed government to deploy Stalink services in Yemen.
Yemen's Sanaa government has condemned the activation of Starlink services in the country, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported on Wednesday.
The company, owned by tech tycoon Elon Musk, announced on Wednesday that it will provide its fast-speed internet connections via low-orbit satellites.
In response, an official in Yemen's Communications Ministry told SABA that the ministry said that the plan will gravely threaten the country's national security and Yemen's societal fabric.
The plan commissioned by the Saudi-backed government, which Sanaa describes as mercenaries, attempts to secure the interests of foreign powers in the country, the source explained.
"This behavior clearly confirms the disdain of the mercenaries for the sovereignty and independence of Yemen and their willingness to harm the security and stability of the country in favor of foreign powers, so it was not surprising that the decision was welcomed by the Americans," the official told SABA.
The official also underlined that Starlink's services in Yemen "undermines the (authorities') ability to protect the privacy of citizens and their data," according to the Yemeni news agency.
Moreover, the ministry warned all citizens against using the services, saying that its use its deployment is illegal, holding the Saudi-backed government responsible for any consequences.
In early May this year, news outlets reported that the Saudi-backed government was nearing a licensing deal with Musk's Starlink.
Starlink has only been allowed to deploy its services in a few areas across West Asia including in occupied Palestine after being granted permission by the Israeli regime.
It is worth noting that Yemen has been subject to US-backed aggression for nearly 10 years, which has only recently fallen back. Now, Yemen is dealing with a direct US-UK-led military aggression against it, which has attempted to stop Yemen's support for the Palestinian people.
No comments:
Post a Comment