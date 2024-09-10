Simelane Back in Parly to Face MPs Just Days After Defending VBS Mutual Bank Loan
Simelane was before the committee on Friday to explain the R500,000 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a beneficiary of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Minister of justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane appears before the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services to explain matters related to VBS Mutual Bank, 6 September 2024. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament of SA
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane returns to Parliament on Tuesday to face members of Parliament (MPs) just a few days after defending her loan from a VBS Mutual Bank fixer.
Simelane was before the committee on Friday to explain the R500,000 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a beneficiary of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
But Tuesday's meeting with the justice committee will also feature Shamila Batohi and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding access to the Zondo commission database.
While the meeting with Simelane is not about the VBS Mutual Bank, the committee is expected to receive legal advice on how to deal with documents related to the loan agreement.
MPs on Friday had requested evidence that a loan agreement was signed and paid back as Simelane posited.
But the committee wants to be on the right side of the law and requested advice.
However, Simelane said on Monday that the matter was not in Parliament's power, and she only appeared for transparency.
“The matter falls outside the ambit of Parliament in the fact that I was not a member of Parliament. I can't be sent to ethics, but the committee felt it needs an explanation.”
Simelane also said she would be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa soon to explain further.
No comments:
Post a Comment