SLM-TC Accuses Sudanese Army of Bombing Civilian Areas in North Darfur
Hadi Idris SLM-TC leader speaks to his troops in North Darfur on 24 January 2021
September 5, 2024 (KORMA) – The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) on Thursday accused the Sudanese army of bombing an area under its control in North Darfur state. The armed group warned the armed forces against expanding the conflict and dragging neutral parties into its fight with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The Korma area, headquarters of the SLM-TC’s military leadership, is home to both original inhabitants and displaced people fleeing fighting in El Fasher City.
SLM-TC spokesperson Abdel Aziz Abdel Karim said in a statement that “the army’s warplanes bombed the Korma area on Wednesday using incendiary barrels.”
The statement emphasized that Korma is a populated agricultural area not involved in the conflict, questioning the rationale behind the bombing.
It further condemned the attack as “treacherous and cowardly” and warned the army against expanding the conflict and involving neutral parties committed to a peaceful solution.
The peace signatory SLM-TC led by Al-Hadi Idris opted for neutrality in the ongoing war, while other groups support the army.
The statement noted that the targeting of civilians “brings back memories of the genocide that Darfur witnessed since 2003.”
It appealed to the international community for urgent intervention to protect civilians and impose a ban on warplanes in Sudan.
