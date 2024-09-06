U.N. Mission Calls for Expanded Arms Embargo, ICC Jurisdiction in Sudan
Mohamed Chande Othman (C) and members the Independent International Fact Finding for Sudan brief the media on September 6, 2024 (AP photo)
September 6, 2024 (GENEVA) – A United Nations fact-finding mission on Wednesday urged the international community to expand an arms embargo and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to encompass all of Sudan, in response to a litany of human rights atrocities committed during the ongoing conflict.
The mission’s first report, released today, documented widespread violations, including indiscriminate attacks on civilians, sexual violence, and arbitrary detention by both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These actions may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, the report stated.
In light of the gravity of the findings, the mission recommended expanding the existing arms embargo in Darfur to cover the entire country, aiming to cut off the flow of weapons and financial support to the warring factions. It warned that those supplying arms may be complicit in these grave violations.
Furthermore, the report called for Sudan to fully cooperate with the ICC and surrender all indicted individuals, including former President Omar al-Bashir. It urged the expansion of the ICC’s jurisdiction, currently limited to Darfur, to encompass the entire territory of Sudan.
Expert Member Mona Rishmawi emphasized the need for decisive action, stating, “These findings should serve as a wake-up call to the international community to take decisive action to support survivors, their families, and affected communities, and hold perpetrators accountable.”
She further underscored the importance of a comprehensive approach to transitional justice, which is considered vital for addressing the root causes of the conflict and ensuring accountability.
The mission’s report also highlighted the challenges in achieving accountability domestically, citing a lack of willingness and impartiality on the part of Sudanese authorities. In response, it called for the establishment of a separate international judicial mechanism to work in tandem with the ICC.
The recommendations aim to curb the flow of weapons fueling the conflict and ensure that those responsible for the atrocities face justice, contributing to a more stable and accountable future for Sudan.
The United Nations Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan in October 2023, following the outbreak of armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, 2023.
The mission, chaired by Mohamed Chande Othman and including members Joy Ngozi Ezeilo and Mona Rishmawi, is mandated to investigate human rights violations and abuses, as well as violations of international humanitarian law committed by all warring parties, including alleged crimes against refugees. It aims to establish facts, circumstances, and root causes of these violations.
Based in Nairobi, Kenya, the mission has an initial duration of one year. Its responsibilities include: collecting and analyzing evidence for potential legal proceedings, identifying responsible individuals and entities, making recommendations to end impunity, ensuring accountability, and facilitating access to justice for victims.
The mission’s first report, released in September 2024, detailed a range of harrowing human rights violations and potential war crimes, leading to urgent calls for increased civilian protection and accountability measures.
