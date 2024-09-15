US Election News: Trump Safe After Shooting Near His Florida Golf Course
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
15 Sep 2024
Authorities say former United States President Donald Trump is safe after multiple shots were fired near him by a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The identity of the shooter and details behind the incident remain unclear, but the Secret Service is expected to release more information in the coming hours.
US President Joe Biden says he and Vice President Kamala Harris are ‘relieved’ that Trump was not hurt in the incident.
Trump survived an assassination attempt in July when a gunman in Pennsylvania opened fire at one of his rallies.
What did we learn?
The news conference by law enforcement agencies – including the FBI, Secret Service and local officials – has ended. Here’s what they said:
The gunman was spotted by a Secret Service agent poking a muzzle of gun through a fence at the golf course. The agent was one hole ahead of Trump as part of the security protocol.
The Secret Service agent fired at the suspect. It was unclear if the suspect fired back at the agent.
The suspect then fled the wooded area, got into a black vehicle and fled the scene.
A witness took a picture of the vehicle, including its license plate. The information allowed law enforcement to quickly locate and detain the suspect.
A backpack, GoPro camera, firearm scope and AK-47-style rifle were recovered where the suspect had been near the golf course. The Palm County sheriff said it appeared the suspect sought to film himself.
The sherif said the suspect was about 400 to 500 yards (metres) from Trump.
The FBI had earlier confirmed that the incident was being investigated as an “attempted assassination”.
No comments:
Post a Comment