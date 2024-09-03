Zimbabwe Public Urged to Tighten Security
2 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter
Businesspeople and individuals have been urged to continue beefing up security at their premises to curb criminal activities such as robberies and housebreakings.
There has been an increase in such cases where criminals have been targeting business premises, houses and churches keeping large amounts of cash.
The police and some private companies exhibiting at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show are encouraging businesspeople and homeowners to consider installing CCTV cameras, alarms and hiring security guards.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said apart from securing their premises, people should also avoid keeping large amounts of cash on their properties.
An official manning the WestProp Group Security Services (WGSS) stand said property owners should deal with reputable companies to get the best value for their money.
"Our company is an affiliate of the Security Association of Zimbabwe, registered with the Ministry of Home Affairs," said the official.
He said properly registered companies can proffer viable security solutions based on research.
"In our case, we conduct comprehensive assessments of your premises, identifying vulnerabilities and recommending effective security measures to mitigate potential risks and ensure a safe environment," the official said.
No comments:
Post a Comment