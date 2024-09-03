Darfur Region Accuses RSF of Looting Aid as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
WFP trucks at Adre crossing on the Chad–Sudan border on August 21, 2024 (USAID photo)
September 2, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The Darfur regional government on Monday accused Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of looting and obstructing aid convoys, as the region grapples with a worsening humanitarian crisis.
The accusations came days after trucks carrying aid from international organizations crossed into Darfur from Chad, following a decision by Sudanese authorities to open the border for three months.
In a statement, the Darfur government said the RSF had “seized, confiscated, obstructed and looted” aid destined for various cities in the region.
It specifically mentioned the looting of convoys between Kass and Zalingei in Central Darfur, and the detention of World Health Organization supplies in Al-Kouma, which were meant for El Fasher, Kutum and the Zamzam camp for displaced people.
The statement also accused the RSF of holding aid from the U.N. refugee agency in Mellit for over a month, and blocking a Doctors Without Borders convoy headed for El Fasher.
The RSF has not responded to the allegations. Its leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has previously ordered his forces to protect civilians and facilitate aid delivery.
The Darfur government also warned that the RSF was preparing a major attack on El Fasher, the state capital, which has been under siege since April.
The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April between the army and the RSF, has killed thousands and displaced millions, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis, particularly in Darfur, which has a history of ethnic conflict and violence.
