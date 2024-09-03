Sudan Army Airstrikes Kill 10 in Darfur’s Mellit, RSF Arrests Follow
Mellit market following an airstrike by the Sudanese warplanes on January 28, 2024
September 2, 2024 (MELLIT) – At least 10 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in air strikes by Sudan’s army on the city of Mellit in North Darfur on Monday, a witness said.
The strikes came as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been battling the army since April, launched a wave of arrests in the area, a witness said.
A warplane dropped around 10 bombs on Mellit, eight of which hit the al-Nasr and al-Qubba neighbourhoods and destroyed four houses, the witness added. Two bombs fell in the al-Aish and al-Tawahin market, causing deaths, injuries and extensive damage.
The RSF arrested more than 30 people, including traders and members of an emergency committee, accusing them of collaborating with the army and providing coordinates for the air strikes, the witness added.
Recently, the army carried out regular air attacks on the RSF position in Mellit and several parts of Darfur, as reports speak about preparations by the paramilitary group to attack El Fasher.
Fighting between two RSF factions in Mellit last week killed seven RSF elements after a group from West Darfur state tried to loot the main market and was resisted by local people, the witness said.
The RSF seized Mellit, which lies about 57 km (35 miles) north of the state capital El Fasher, in April.
Mellit is strategically important as it is located on the border of North Darfur with North state, and the al-Dabba-El Fasher road, which the Sudanese government has designated as a route for humanitarian aid to Darfur, passes through it.
It is also a gateway for vehicles coming from Libya and has one of the largest customs points in Darfur.
