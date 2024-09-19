Death Toll from Israeli Terror Attack Rises to 37; 3,000 Injured
By Al Mayadeen English
Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad praised the swift medical response, noting that dozens of doctors and hundreds of nurses worked overnight in operating rooms, performing 955 surgeries.
Lebanese caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad announced on Thursday that the death toll from the telecommunication device explosions over the past two days has risen to 37, with 2,931 people injured.
In his press statements from Beirut, Abiad commented on the explosions that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in various regions of Lebanon as a result of booby-trapped pagers and two-way radios.
The minister reported that Wednesday's explosions alone resulted in 25 deaths and 608 injuries, 61 of which are critical. He also mentioned that the initial attack on September 17 left 12 dead and 2,323 wounded.
He praised the swift medical response, noting that dozens of doctors and hundreds of nurses worked overnight in operating rooms, performing 955 surgeries.
He further noted that the bombings showed "the cohesion of the Lebanese people in different regions in confronting the event."
The minister also acknowledged ongoing initiatives from Arab countries to provide medical assistance, though he did not specify which nations were involved.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah reported 38 of its fighters killed in the explosions and vowed retaliation against the Israeli regime, pledging a "just retribution" while continuing military operations in support of the Gaza resistance.
