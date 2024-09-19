Sayyed Nasrallah Challenges Netanyahu to Return Settlers to North
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the Israeli occupation's goals will falter no matter the course of action it takes.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday offered his condolences to the families of those martyred or wounded in the deadly attack involving pagers rigged by the Israeli occupation. Sayyed Nasrallah referred to the incident as a "major terrorist operation, an act of genocide and massacre," amounting to a "declaration of war."
The attack, which involved the detonation of thousands of pagers, was conducted "without regard for any regulations or morals," according to Sayyed Nasrallah. Over two days, the Israeli enemy sought to kill more than 5,000 people "in two minutes without regard for anything," he said. He further condemned the indifference shown by the attackers toward the civilian locations where many of the individuals carrying the devices were present.
The Resistance leader stressed that the aggression resulted in "dozens of martyrs, including women and children," with thousands more wounded. "The real scale of the aggression will show with time," Sayyed Nasrallah underlined.
In his remarks, the Hezbollah chief highlighted the meticulous planning of the attack, explaining that the enemy had rigged 4,000 pagers with the clear intent of killing 4,000 people in a single minute. Despite the severity of the attack, many injuries were fortunately minor, with a number of pagers out of service or not distributed at all at the time of the explosion, as he revealed.
Sayyed Nasrallah described the assault as a "grand terrorist operation" and addressed the second attack that saw the Israeli occupation detonating thousands of handheld radio receivers, or walkie-talkies, labeling it a second attempt by the Israeli occupation to kill thousands. He expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the people to mitigate the severity of the injuries.
"We have formed investigative committees and are closely examining all possible scenarios, hypotheses, and possibilities," Sayyed Nasrallah said. He added that the investigation will scrutinize every aspect of the attack, from the factory where the devices were produced to how they ended up in the hands of the users, with the end goal of reaching a definitive conclusion.
"There is no doubt that we were subjected to a major blow on a security and humanitarian level that is unprecedented in the history of our Resistance," he said. "We were dealt a major blow, but that is war. We acknowledge that the enemy has technological supremacy, especially as it is backed by the United States and the collective West."
"We will grow more steadfast and determined to overcome all perils, and it is of great importance that such blows do not undermine our will," he said. He also praised the effectiveness of the Lebanese front in pressuring the Israeli occupation, as evidenced by its recent actions and statements.
Northern front bane of 'Israel'
Sayyed Nasrallah continued by emphasizing the effectiveness of the Northern Front. "The enemy labeling the situation in the north as the first historic defeat for 'Israel' is further evidence of our front's effectiveness," he declared. Moreover, he noted that the mobilization of Israeli forces in the north highlights the "grave threat it faces on this front," which he described as one of the most important fronts in the ongoing regional war of attrition.
"The enemy has admitted to losing the North, forcing [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Security Minister Yoav] Gallant to find a solution to the predicament constituted by the northern front," Sayyed Nasrallah added, underscoring the front's role in the ongoing war of attrition. According to the Resistance leader, this front serves as "one of the most important trump cards in the hands of the Palestinian Resistance in the negotiations to halt the aggression on Gaza."
Nasrallah also revealed that Hezbollah had faced "paramount pressures and numerous threats" aimed at halting operations on the northern front, with the detonation of communication devices over the span of Tuesday and Wednesday being a part of these efforts. "We were informed through numerous official and unofficial channels on Tuesday of the need to stop supporting Gaza and firing into 'Israel' from the north," he stated. However, he affirmed Hezbollah's resolve, saying, "We must not succumb to these threats nor halt our support for Gaza."
The Hezbollah leader also warned that the Israeli occupation's actions would further exacerbate the displacement of settlers from the north and reduce the possibility of their return. "What you are doing will increase the displacement of your displaced settlers from the north and will bar the opportunity of their return," he warned. He also reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to supporting Gaza, the West Bank, and the Palestinian people, declaring that the Resistance "will ensure that the enemy fails to achieve its goals."
Nasrallah praised the high spirits and steadfastness of those wounded in the Tuesday and Wednesday attacks, emphasizing their resolve to return to the battlefield. He also noted that the Israeli occupation had aimed to "destroy the Resistance's infrastructure and affect as many leaders as possible while causing paramount chaos and weakness, which it failed to achieve."
Israeli leadership leading it to abyss
Addressing the broader strategy of Israeli leadership, Sayyed Nasrallah questioned Netanyahu's ability to resolve the displacement crisis in the north, stating, "Can Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return the settlers to the north? We are taking this on as a challenge knowing full well they can't, regardless of the course of action they take."
He pointed out that the only way the enemy could return the displaced settlers would be to halt the aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that the Lebanese front would not cease its operations until the aggression ends, "regardless of the prospective sacrifices and repercussions."
Sayyed Nasrallah then criticized Israeli military strategy, particularly the suggestion by the northern command to establish a security belt. "The foolish commander of the northern command's suggestion to establish a security belt is making us hope they do go ahead with it so that their tanks would be easier to hit," he remarked. He added that Hezbollah was "thoroughly looking for their tanks" and welcomed any such movement, viewing it as a "golden, historical opportunity" to strike.
"If the enemy establishes a security belt, it must understand that it will be ambushed and the zone will turn into a swamp and a quagmire in which it will be mired," Nasrallah warned. "The retaliation the Israelis will face will remain a well-kept secret within our closed circles, and they will hear nothing of it until the time comes."
Sayyed Nasrallah criticized the leadership of Netanyahu and Gallant, accusing them of "egoistical, chaotic, and foolish leadership" that would "lead the occupation into the abyss and the collapse of the third tempele."
The Resistance leader pledged that the Israeli occupation would face a resounding act of retaliation in both predictable and unforeseeable manners. "The response will be just and perplexing."
