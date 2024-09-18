Hezbollah Probes Pager Detonations, Says Fully Ready to Defend Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Sep 2024 19:11
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has issued a first statement amid the nationwide security incident that caused hundreds of injuries after pagers exploded.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - issued a statement in light of the cyber attack that caused the detonation of hundreds of pagers used by its fighters and members, resulting in mass casualties across several regions in Lebanon, including Beirut, Bekaa, and the south.
In its first statement, Hezbollah revealed that a security and technical investigation was launched to uncover the causes and reasons behind the simultaneous explosions, noting that health and medical agencies are working to treat those injured across several hospitals.
The Lebanese Resistance bestowed mercy for the souls of the little girl and two Hezbollah members who were martyred in the attacks and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
The Resistance further called on citizens to be cautious and refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation circulated by certain sides as a tool for psychological warfare, which only serves and aids the Israeli occupation, as it continues to threaten with escalations on the northern front.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon affirmed its readiness, across all levels and units, to defend Lebanon and its resilient people.
Lebanon's Health Minister, in this context, announced that eight individuals were killed and 2750 were injured, 200 of whom are in critical condition, across 100 hospitals.
Earlier on Tuesday, preliminary reports indicated that hundreds of Lebanese citizens were injured after their portable pager communication devices detonated.
The cyber attack managed to hack the devices, with reports of injuries spreading across several villages in the Lebanese South, Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburb.
Lebanese security forces confirmed that specific types of wireless devices were targeted, with several sources alleging that an Israeli breach caused the devices to go off and subsequently explode.
The LSF urged civilians to clear the roads for ambulances to ensure the timely and safe transportation of casualties.
The Lebanese Health Ministry called on hospitals to be on maximum alert and full preparedness to provide rapid emergency treatment, as well as to stay in full contact with the ministry to ensure the efficient distribution of injuries amid the influx of casualties.
All individuals owning or holding pager devices were advised to keep them away until the situation is cleared out.
According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 30 ambulances have been dispatched to respond to the bombings. 50 additional ambulances have been placed on high alert in Mount Lebanon and Beirut to support rescue operations.
