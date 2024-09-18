Venezuela, Cuba Condemn Israeli Aggression on Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Cuba and Venezuela condemn the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, considering it a hateful method used by hostile governments in the Middle East.
The Venezuelan government condemned the cyber attack perpetrated by "Israel against the residents of southern Lebanon, Beirut, and its surrounding areas."
Venezuela said that the attack using advanced methods to terrorize the population adds to the heinous tactics employed by hostile governments in the Middle East. It also warned against the international community's silence regarding "Israel's" "harmful and systematic violation of the principles enshrined in international law."
For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the "Israeli cyber aggression against Lebanon." Rodriguez deemed this Israeli aggression against Lebanon as a dangerous escalation in the Middle East, with potentially severe and unpredictable consequences for the region.
Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the treacherous aggression caused by the cyber attack after obtaining results of its probe, as well as examining available data, regarding the pager detonations earlier.
In a new statement, Hezbollah confirmed that "Israel" was behind the cyber attack on Lebanon, which left hundreds injured, and caused several fatalities across the country.
The Lebanese Resistance affirmed that the martyrs and injuries inspire the struggle on the path of al-Quds and champion the people of Gaza and the West Bank, as well as extend the continued field support [on the northern front] as a means to back the Palestinian Resistance.
Hezbollah vowed to respond to the Israeli aggression in ways and at times the occupation cannot estimate or anticipate.
No comments:
Post a Comment