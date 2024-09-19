'Israel Eroding Two-state Solution,' Says Chinese UN Deputy Ambassador
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Sep 2024 21:48
"Israel" continues to wield an exclusive veto over Palestinian statehood, effectively obstructing the Palestinians' right to self-determination, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang said.
Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, stated on Thursday that "Israel" continues to take actions that undermine the potential for a "two-state solution" in its continuous aggressions against Palestinians.
"Israel's actions continue to erode the foundation of the two-state solution and increasingly reveal its rejection of and resistance to the two-state solution," Geng said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.
Geng Shuang remarked that over the past three months, "Israel" has significantly ramped up its military operations and escalated provocations, despite assurances from the US that "Israel" had agreed to a proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Geng further noted that "Israel" continues to wield an exclusive veto over Palestinian statehood, effectively obstructing the Palestinians' right to self-determination.
The remarks follow a vote on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, where a non-binding resolution was adopted urging "Israel" to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within a year.
It passed with 124 votes in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, with the US among those opposing it.
Although the advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is not legally binding, it holds considerable influence under international law and could potentially erode support for the occupation. Similarly, the General Assembly’s non-binding resolution carries political weight despite its lack of enforceability.
"Israel" strongly rejected the resolution, with its UN ambassador condemning it as a "shameful decision" and accusing it of supporting the Palestinian Authority’s so-called "diplomatic terrorism." Meanwhile, the US opposed the resolution, calling it "inflammatory" and counterproductive to peace efforts.
International observers warn that tensions in the region may escalate following a massive terrorist attack that targeted telecommunication devices in Lebanon.
Western news agencies have confirmed Israeli involvement and justified the aggression on the basis that the attack is intended to target members of Hezbollah.
The reality, however, is that the devices were used by workers of a wide range of professions, including teachers, health workers and industrial workers.
The UN Security Council is set to convene on Friday to discuss the attack.
