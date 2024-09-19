Israeli Regime Will Face Crushing Response From Axis: IRGC Commander
By Al Mayadeen English
In a letter to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Major General Hossein Salami emphasized the severity of the upcoming response to be dealt to the Israeli regime after the terror attacks on Lebanon.
The Israeli regime will face "a crushing response from the Axis of Resistance," the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, wrote in a letter to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Salami's letter comes against the backdrop of a series of Israeli-launched terror attacks against Lebanon, which saw the detonation of thousands of wireless communication devices across the country.
Iran was among the few countries to assist those injured in the attack, transferring dozens of wounded individuals to receive treatment in its hospitals.
Salami condemned "the terrorist crime of the occupying regime, which resulted in the martyrdom and mass injury of beloved Lebanese national and Hezbollah fighters."
The commander of the IRGC underlined that such terrorist acts "will soon be met with a crushing response from the Axis of Resistance and we will witness the complete destruction of this cruel and criminal regime."
Praising Sayyed Nasrallah, Hezbollah fighters, and the Lebanese people, Salami pointed to Lebanon's role in supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Salami offered the condolences of IRGC servicemen and the Iranian people to the families of those killed in the Israeli terror attacks and prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded.
"The humiliated [besieged] enemy which is under the daily strikes of the Resistance in the center, north, east and south will get nowhere with the new massive terrorist attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday using pagers and electronic systems against women, men and children of Lebanon."
Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad announced on Thursday that the death toll from the telecommunication device explosions over the past two days has risen to 37, with 2,931 people injured.
On his part, Sayyed Nasrallah said that these attacks will not stop the Resistance from supporting the Palestinian people no matter what the consequences may be.
