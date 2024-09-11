Khartoum Clears Over 30,000 Explosive Remnants from Omdurman
The effects of the shelling affected most of the houses in Wad Nubawi and Abu Rouf neighbourhoods of Omdurman
September 11, 2024 (OMDURMAN) – The Khartoum state government said on Tuesday it had cleared more than 30,000 shells and small ammunition from an area of 2.6 million square metres in the city of Omdurman.
Omdurman, the third-largest city in the Sudanese capital, was the scene of fierce fighting earlier this year between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
After the fighting, the army regained control of Omdurman neighbourhoods, and Khartoum state institutions relocated to the Karari locality, which is under army control.
The National Mine Action Center carried out the clearance operation and said it had also collected 1,470 shells in the Umbada neighbourhoods.
The centre said 470,627 square metres had not yet been cleaned, including areas where houses had been closed by their owners.
The RSF continues to shell the Karari and Omdurman neighbourhoods with artillery from time to time, sometimes targeting health facilities.
