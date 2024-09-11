Sudan Cholera Cases Surge to 6,968 with 242 Deaths – Health Ministry
A cholera patient on treatment at Gedaref teaching hospital Photo-OCHA
September 11, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan has recorded 6,968 cholera cases, including 242 deaths across eight states, the health ministry said on Wednesday, highlighting the growing strain on the country’s healthcare system amid ongoing conflict.
The ministry said there had been 411 new cases and 12 deaths in five states – Kassala, Gedaref, Red Sea, River Nile and Northern – bringing the cumulative number of cases to 6,968 with 242 deaths.
Sudan’s health system has been severely impacted by the fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted in April, with 80% of health facilities out of service, according to the World Health Organization.
The conflict has also displaced millions of people, many of whom are living in overcrowded camps with poor sanitation, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.
The health ministry said it was working to contain the cholera outbreak but that the conflict made it difficult to reach affected areas.
In a separate statement, the ministry said the number of people killed in floods and rains had reached 212, with 886 injured. The floods have also affected 57,320 families or 250,111 people.
The ministry said chlorine was urgently needed despite its partial availability and called for increased food and environmental health monitoring.
