SACP Calls for Declaration of State of Disaster in Communities Affected by Dam Retainer Wall Collapse
10 September 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape is urging the government to declare a state of disaster for the flood and dam retainer wall collapse victims in the West Coast. This catastrophic event occurred on 8 August 2024 due to heavy rains, resulting in the displacement of hundreds of people, submerging of houses, destruction of water supply infrastructure networks, interruption of power supply services, and disruption of the rail network system.
The SACP is appealing to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to address the failure of regulatory oversight by the respective departments and Disaster Risk Management. These failures have caused immeasurable damage and losses to the affected communities. Currently, there are people still living in shelters and heavily dependent on donations, with no access to running water.
The SACP is particularly concerned about the absence of disaster recovery plans for the reconstruction of damaged structures and the lack of provision for compensation to displaced households and damaged homes. Given the scale of the problem and the slow response from provincial authorities, the SACP calls for the involvement of various government departments at different levels. Additionally, the SACP urges the president to establish a Ministerial Task Team to conduct a comprehensive investigation in the interest of the affected people and to make the report public.
The SACP expresses its extreme disappointment with the preliminary report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation. This report confirms non-compliance in the construction of the collapsed dams, as they were unlicensed and unregistered. The SACP demands that punitive actions be taken against those responsible.
It is worth noting that the SACP had previously warned the Swartland municipality about the unstable dam retainer walls, but these warnings fell on deaf ears. The SACP also calls on the municipality and private landowners to provide land to the Department of Human Settlement in order to expedite temporary relief measures and provide shelter and basic services for the people of Swartland.
Issued by: South African Communist Party Western Cape
