After collapsing during speech, Mashatile thanks South Africans for their support
Deputy President Paul Mashatile in the National Council of Provinces on 12 March 2024. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has thanked South Africans for their support following a health scare incident over the weekend.
Mashatile collapsed while delivering a keynote address in Tzaneen, in Limpopo on Saturday.
The 62-year-old was rushed off stage by his VIP protection detail and received medical attention where he was declared healthy.
The Presidency said he "felt lightheaded from the heat"
Spokesperson Keith Khoza said Mashatile was in high spirits and recovering well at home.
“We want to use this opportunity to thank the team that supports the Deputy President, from the Presidential Protection Service and the Presidential Medical Unit for their speedy response in attending to the Deputy President and ensuring that he is in good health.”
