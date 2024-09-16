SACP Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Gordhan's Family
Friday, 13 September 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Comrade Pravin Gordhan (75) on this monumental loss. We also extend our sympathies to the African National Congress (ANC) and the people of South Africa at large.
Comrade Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2014, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 to 2015, and Minister of Public Enterprises from 2018 to 2024. He will be remembered, among other contributions, for his pivotal role in the national fight against state capture. The SACP worked closely with him during this critical time, particularly before 2019, in our efforts to save the country from the destructive forces of bad governance and large-scale state-capture corruption.
Gordhan’s revolutionary activism emerged during his time as a pharmacy student at the University of Durban-Westville, where, in 1971, he joined the Natal Indian Congress during the height of the struggle against apartheid. He became a leader in the student movement and civic structures throughout the following decade.
From 1977 to 1990, Gordhan was an active member of the underground movement of the SACP and ANC, playing a significant role in the operations of the real uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), particularly but not only during Operation Vula. This underground initiative contributed to the eventual defeat of apartheid by our liberation movement. He also served on the executive of the Natal Indian Congress from 1974 to 1990, holding roles as both secretary and chairperson of the Durban Housing Committee. During this period, Gordhan was detained and tortured by the apartheid regime.
In the early 1990s, he continued to play a crucial role in South Africa’s transition to democracy and social emancipation. He was involved in the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA), and in 1993, he co-chaired the Transitional Executive Council and the Multi-Party Negotiation Process.
At our SACP 9th National Congress in 1995, in recognition of his role in our struggle for liberation and social emancipation and as a full member of the Party in good standing, Gordhan was elected to the Central Committee for a term of three years until the Party’s 10th National Congress in 1998. In the same year, 1998, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and became Commissioner the following year, 1999.
Although he discontinued his membership in the SACP, Gordhan remained true to communist principles. Under his leadership, SARS was transformed from a stagnant entity into a professional institution, serving the people of South Africa with integrity and efficiency.
In Parliament, where he was elected to serve as an ANC MP from 1994 to 1998, Gordhan was appointed Chairperson of the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee, overseeing the implementation of the Constitution adopted in 1996.
He also served on the Council of the University of Durban-Westville from 1995 to 1997 and as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation from 2000 to 2006.
Comrade Pravin Gordhan’s legacy of commitment to justice, good governance and service to the people will continue to inspire future generations.
In memory of Comrade Pravin Gordhan, the SACP calls on our national-revolutionary democratic movement and all progressive South Africans to intensify non-racial efforts and values he stood for, to advance the transformation and development of our country in pursuit of a completely non-racial society.
