The Cost-of-living Crisis - Working Class Response in Kenya and the Continent at Large
Wednesday 4 September 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Kenya amid the cost-of-living crisis that they have decided to tackle through mobilisation. In South Africa, the SACP has made addressing the cost-of-living crisis a priority, among others, as stated in our 103rd anniversary statement we issued on 4 August 2024, and as part of the manifesto commitments adopted by the ANC – the ANC drafted the manifesto with the involvement of the Alliance partners. The imperative to tackle the cost-of-living crisis was part of the SACP’s input in the process. We want to see this commitment and the entire progressive thrust the manifesto implemented as part of the medium-term strategic plan.
The working class on the continent, Africa, should build programmatic unity and consolidate national efforts into continental efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, including, in particular, neo-liberalism and imperialism, the structural underpinnings and drivers of the problem globally. Already, the SACP is preparing to strengthen its efforts of renewing the African Left Networking Forum, ALNEF, looking forward to the role that, among others, the Communist Party and working class of Kenya could play in this continent-wide political programme.
The recent mass protests in Kenya have highlighted the discontent among the working class and youth over the consequences of neo-liberal globalisation, including the cost-of-living crisis. Neo-liberal globalisation has been imposed and implemented in many countries through the adoption of neoliberal policy prescriptions driven by imperialist-dominated institutions like the International Monetary Fund, which exert significant influence over finance bills and economic policy.
While deepening national struggles, it is crucial not to focus solely on the symptoms and effects of neoliberalism and imperialism. Instead, these struggles must address the root causes by directly confronting neoliberalism and imperialism to achieve the full liberation of the continent and secure social emancipation. A continent-wide movement, such as the development of ALNEF and the deep mobilisation of the working class and progressive sections of society, will significantly strengthen this emancipatory struggle.
