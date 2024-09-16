South Africa Intensifies Rollout of EV Charging Stations
by Daniel Itai
9/16/2024
South Africa is intensifying its rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with the state now joining the framework.
Last month, the country's primary electricity producer, Eskom, which is a state-owned entity, announced its first EV charging station infrastructure which is aimed at ensuring easy access and affordability of EV charging across the country.
To date, the country's EV landscape has been largely dominated by the private sector as evidenced by the ownership and control of much of the country's EV charging stations.
EVs: a blessing or a curse for South Africa?
Over the past couple of years, South Africa has been inundated with severe power cuts, known locally as load shedding.
As a result, the inception and use of EVs has mostly been an unpalatable precedence for many in the country.
In addition, the lack of vehicle throttle sounds in many of the EVs which are currently in production is something which has discouraged some South Africans to embrace EVs.
However, despite the concerns, South Africa is amongst the highest vehicle carbon emitters on the African continent and is in the top 20 globally, which is of grave concern for the government.
South Africa has the highest particulate matter (PM) pollution in Africa, with an average of PM2.5, which is way beyond the World Health Organization (WHO) air quality guideline, with the long-term effects that include ischemic heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lower-respiratory infections (such as pneumonia), strokes, type 2 diabetes and adverse birth outcomes.
Speaking to Connecting Africa, Francois Malan from Enviro Automotive said EVs present a more sustainable solution to the country's current environmental and economic challenges.
"EVs reduce emissions, noise pollution and greenhouse gases. On the economic benefits, they offer lower operating costs and potential for energy independence when combining with solar charging, and on performance, instant torque, regenerative braking and 80% savings on maintenance costs for fleets. Overall, EVs offer a sustainable, efficient and enjoyable driving experience," said Malan.
Since the introduction of South Africa's carbon tax in 2019, little has changed, as the country continues to see adverse amounts of carbon emissions annually.
South Africa has one of the highest number of conventional combustion vehicles per capita on the African continent and the government, together with the private sector, is now working hand in glove to ensure the immediate transition from conventional internal combustion vehicles to EVs.
Feasibility of EVs in South Africa
South Africa has an extensive road network covering more than 750,000 kilometers, making it suitable for EVs, especially considering that many of the EVs currently in production are light sedans.
The current stability in the country's energy grid mix also lends itself to the use of EVs.
In addition, Eskom's entry into the EV framework is also a major confidence boost, with Eskom aiming to have all its fleet as EVs by 2040.
Last month, Eskom launched its EV charging infrastructure at the Eskom Academy of Learning (EAL) in Midrand, Johannesburg in partnership with Gridcars which include direct current (DC) fast chargers (60kW) and dual alternating current (AC) chargers (22kW), which currently cater for overnight charging of fleet vehicles and daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors.
"We continue to focus on our long-term strategy to deliver a competitive, sustainable, and future-proof Eskom to ensure energy security, growth and long-term sustainability for the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa," Gabriel Kgabo, general manager in the office of the Eskom group executive for distribution, said in a statement.
"By investing in eMobility and the charging infrastructure needed for electric vehicles, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also stimulating the local economy and creating new opportunities for growth," Kgabo added.
However, according to Malan, Eskom's announcement was long overdue, as it is supposed to take the lead in transitioning from conventional combustion vehicles to EVs.
"Eskom needs to understand that it is the fueling station of the future. Eskom needs to take the lead and start to adopt EVs in their own fleet to lead this adoption by example. Overall, while the transition to EVs in South Africa presents significant opportunities, it will require careful planning, investment and collaboration between the government, industry and consumers," Malan said.
"Furthermore, addressing the challenges related to infrastructure, costs, grid capacity and industry transformation will be crucial for a successful transition," he added.
Last year, BMW Group's Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria announced that it will be spending 4.2 billion rand (US$238 million) over the next five years to prepare its local manufacturing plant for the production of the next-generation BMW X3 hybrid EV.
"We were excited to announce the production of the next-generation BMW X3, and we remain thrilled by the expected debut and start of production later on this year. This vehicle ensures that BMW Group South Africa is positioned to be a major player in the South African premium car market and underscores BMW Group's role as a key player in the local automotive industry's move towards a green economy," Dr. Niklas Fichtmueller, plant director at BMW Group Rosslyn, said in a statement.
To date, the country has over 300 EV charging stations, of which close to 50 are free, and are mostly found at BMW service centers. That number is only going to increase.
