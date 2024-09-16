Tshwane ANC 'Not Surprised' After ActionSA Cuts Ties with DA
ANC Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, said that the divorce between ActionSA and the DA had strengthened their call for a government change in the capital city.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee (NWC) is meeting on Monday to consider a proposal from its structures in Tshwane to take over the government in the capital city.
Earlier in September, leaders of the ANC in Tshwane made a presentation before the committee, outlining their intent to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition that’s been governing the city since 2016.
The ANC's bid has received a boost, with ActionSA announcing it was cutting ties with the DA in Tshwane.
The ANC in Tshwane said it was still waiting for the green light from its national leadership to go ahead and remove Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink.
Brink’s removal would subsequently lead to the dissolving of his mayoral committee.
"It was expected, the relationship has always been rocky. If you remember, the DA decided to walk out of the marriage – the Moonshot Pact. That in itself was telling that at a certain point, that relationship was going to sour, so we are not surprised, as the ANC, that their relationship has soured."
Matjila said they were expecting feedback from the ANC's national working committee on Tuesday.
