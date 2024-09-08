Sudan Inks Defense, Energy Deals with China
Al-Burhan shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024 (BEIJING) – Sudan’s Military Industry Corporation and China’s Poly Technologies signed a strategic cooperation agreement in defence on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing on Friday.
The agreement will contribute to strengthening and sustaining Sudan’s defence and security readiness, according to the Sovereign Council’s media.
Several sites in Khartoum of the state-owned MIC have been looted and damaged during the first wave of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.
Sudan also signed agreements in the field of electricity generation with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).
The Minister of Energy and Oil said in a press statement that there is an urgent need to develop Sudan’s electricity sector after the damage it suffered during the war.
Determined to end rebellion
During the forum, the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Al-Burhan informed Xi of Sudan’s determination to end what he called the “rebellion” of the Rapid Support Forces militia, according to a statement released after the meeting. He also praised China’s security and military support for Sudan.
Al-Burhan pointed to China’s supportive stances towards Sudan in international forums and said that Sudan looks forward to working with China to build a strategic partnership.
He affirmed his country’s commitment to facilitating Chinese investment operations.
The head of the Sovereign Council expressed his thanks and appreciation to China for its security and military support for Sudan, stressing Sudan’s determination to move forward towards ending the rebellion.
He said, “What Sudan is exposed to is a major scheme backed by regional and international countries and organizations hostile to its security and stability.”
For his part, Xi stressed that Sino-African relations are eternal relations rooted in the depths of history.
He said that his country is following the situation in Sudan with concern and hopes that stability will return to it quickly.
Xi expressed his confidence in al-Burhan’s ability to overcome this crisis and turn the page on the war. He expressed his country’s readiness to support and assist Sudan until it rises and enjoys peace and announced his rejection of what he called external interference in Sudanese affairs.
He announced his country’s support for Sudan with an amount of 200 million Chinese yuan to meet the humanitarian needs of those affected by rains and floods.
No comments:
Post a Comment