Sudan Cholera Cases Top 5,000, Gedaref Seeks Urgent Aid
Patients wait at a hospital amid the spread of cholera and dengue fever cases, in Gedaref, Sudan, September. 27, 2023. AFP photo
GEDAREF/KASSALA, Sudan, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Sudan’s cholera cases have surpassed 5,000, the health ministry said on Saturday, as the outbreak spreads amid heavy rains and flooding. Gedaref state is appealing for urgent humanitarian assistance to establish isolation centers.
The epidemic began on Aug. 12 and has affected 38 localities across multiple states. The actual number of cases is likely higher due to disrupted surveillance systems following the conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The health ministry reported 285 new cases, bringing the total to 5,081, including 176 deaths. Kassala state recorded the most new infections (117), followed by River Nile state (61) and Gedaref (47).
In Gedaref, the outbreak has hit Al Faw, Al Mafazah, and Qalaa Al Nahal localities, with 266 cases and 26 deaths. Medical sources cited shortages of IV fluids, deteriorating sanitation, and disease vectors.
Al Faw Hospital is receiving cases from Wad Al Rakin in Al Jazirah state, partly controlled by the RSF.
Gedaref’s health minister has appealed to organizations for rapid interventions, including medicines, IV fluids, chlorine, and isolation centres. He also urged “Doctors Without Borders” to assist with environmental sanitation and disease control.
The director of the Gedaref Voluntary Organization warned of the dire situation and called for international aid, including medicines, mosquito nets, and the reopening of a flood-damaged road. Residents are resorting to tractors to transport the sick due to impassable roads.
Flooding has impacted 617 areas in 11 states, affecting over 195,000 people. Over 26,000 homes have been destroyed and nearly 34,000 partially collapsed. The floods have also caused 886 injuries and 205 deaths.
