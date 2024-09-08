Sudanese Women’s Groups Call for End to War, Arms Embargo
September 7, 2024 (KAMPALA) – Sudanese women’s rights activists on Saturday called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access and a comprehensive arms embargo to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
Speaking at a conference in Kampala, Uganda, Hadia Hasaballah, president of the Guardians Organization, stressed the urgent need to prioritize a ceasefire and safe corridors to address the humanitarian crisis.
“We must agree on an arms embargo across Sudan and make practical arrangements to protect civilians and deliver aid to those affected,” she said.
Hasaballah called for a peace process that leads to sustainable peace and the resumption of the December revolution, not just a temporary truce. She emphasized that any peace agreement must be linked to respect for human rights and women’s rights.
She also urged the exclusion of the former ruling National Congress Party from any future political role and called on women to unite against attempts to divide civilian forces.
“We, as women affected by this scheme, will lead the way with other forces unable to reach a common agenda, and we will push for popular mobilization to stop the war,” she said.
Buthaina Dinar, vice president of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), acknowledged mistakes made during the previous revolution, including divisions and mismanagement that led to the current conflict.
She emphasized that the current war presents an opportunity to build a new state that fulfils the aspirations of the December Revolution and called on women to agree on a new feminist agenda.
