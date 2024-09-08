Sudan Rejects UN Rights Report Calling for Arms embargo, Wider ICC Role
UN Human Rights Council
September 7, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s government on Saturday rejected a United Nations report calling for an arms embargo and expanded International Criminal Court jurisdiction, labelling the recommendations as politically motivated and exceeding the mission’s mandate.
The report, released ahead of the Human Rights Council session starting on September 10th, documented widespread human rights abuses and potential war crimes committed by both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since fighting erupted in April.
Sudan’s foreign ministry criticized the timing of the report’s release and the holding of a press conference before its presentation to the Council, accusing the mission of lacking professionalism and independence.
The government flatly rejected the report’s recommendations, which included an arms embargo on all parties, expanding the ICC’s jurisdiction to cover the entire country, and deploying a peacekeeping force to protect civilians.
The ministry characterized the mission as a “political body” and claimed its recommendations aligned with the positions of international powers hostile to Sudan. It also accused the mission of engaging in advocacy to influence member states and achieve specific political goals.
The government further criticized the report for what it described as a contradictory approach to the crimes committed by the RSF, while also calling for an arms embargo on the Sudanese Armed Forces, which it said was fulfilling its constitutional duty to protect the country.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians, highlighting its signing of the Jeddah Declaration and its proposals for a monitoring mechanism, while accusing international parties of ignoring the systematic targeting of civilians by the RSF.
The statement concluded by emphasizing the Jeddah Declaration as the appropriate framework for civilian protection and rejecting the call for an international force as a “wish for the enemies of Sudan.”
