YAF Release Footage of Hypersonic 'Palestine 2' Launch Toward Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Armed Forces Military Media
16 Sep 2024 19:51
The Yemeni Military Media unit releases footage documenting the Yemeni Armed Forces' launch operation against Tel Aviv, showcasing the "Palestine 2" hypersonic missile deployed in the attack.
The Yemeni Military Media released footage documenting the launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile that targeted a military site in Tel Aviv (Yafa).
The footage showcased the "Palestine 2" hypersonic missile that was deployed in the operation to strike a military target in Yafa (tel Aviv).
According to the Yemeni Military Media, the specifications of "Palestine 2" are as follows:
'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile specifications
Hypersonic missile;
Range: 2,150 km;
Operates with solid fuel in two stages; a two-stage solid fuel missile;
Features stealth technology;
Travels at a speed of Mach 16, meaning that it travels 16 times faster than the speed of sound;
Enjoys high maneuverability capable of bypassing the latest and most powerful air defense systems in the world, including the Iron Dome.
Yemen announces operation targeting occupied Yafa
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Sunday that the Yemeni missile force struck an Israeli military target in the Yafa area of occupied Palestine.
Saree revealed that the strike was executed using a new hypersonic ballistic missile, which successfully reached its target despite being unchallenged by Israeli defenses. The missile traveled approximately 2,040 km in 11 and a half minutes.
Saree emphasized that this operation is part of the fifth phase of escalation, asserting that geographical obstacles, US-British aggression, and surveillance and defense systems will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty in support of the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated that the missile, equipped with advanced technology, overcame enemy defenses and covered a distance of approximately 2,040 km. He affirmed, "The future holds even greater developments, God willing."
