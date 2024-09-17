IOF Arrest Wife of the Secretary-General of PFLP
By Al Mayadeen English
The occupation forces arrested prisoner leader Ahmed Saadat's wife, carrying out raids and arrests in several areas in the West Bank.
On Tuesday at dawn, Israeli occupation forces arrested Abla Saadat, the wife of detained Palestinian leader Ahmad Saadat, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), after raiding their home in al-Bireh, West Bank.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the West Bank confirmed that Abla Saadat was detained following a large-scale raid by Israeli occupation forces. Additionally, another young woman from the al-Qadi family was arrested during the operation. The reasons behind their arrests remain unknown at this time.
Palestinian media also reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata Camp and its surrounding areas in eastern Nablus, arresting several young men. In response, the "Youth of Revenge and Liberation - Balata Camp," affiliated with the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, announced that their fighters engaged in intense confrontations with the Israeli forces, also targeting the advancing occupation troops with gunfire.
According to the Palestinian News Agency, Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Silwad, located northeast of Ramallah. The agency reported that multiple military vehicles entered several neighborhoods within the town, resulting in the arrest of three young men and the confiscation of their vehicle.
The Palestinian Authority for Prisoners' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club confirmed on Saturday that since the beginning of the war against the Palestinians on October 7, the Israeli occupation forces have detained over 10,700 Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied al-Quds.
No comments:
Post a Comment