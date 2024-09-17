SACP Welcomes the Honour Bestowed on Chris Hani by the University of the Western Cape
Tuesday, 3 September 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) welcomes the University of the Western Cape’s decision to confer an honorary doctorate posthumously to Chris Hani, our former General Secretary. “Hani was honoured for his lifetime contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle and his influence on South Africa’s democracy,” said the university on Tuesday, 3 September 2024, in its article titled “A Proud Legacy of Honorary Doctorates Continues at UWC”.
Hani’s daughter, Lindiwe, “accepted the Honorary Doctorate awarded to her father, Chris Hani”, said the university. The occasion was held on Friday, 30 August 2024, in Jakes Gerwel Hall at the university’s Main Campus in Bellville, where other revered South Africans, including Justice Albie Sachs and Justice Dikgang Moseneke, were also honoured in the “Proud Legacy of Honorary Doctorates”.
The university correctly characterised Hani’s legacy as the legacy of courage and sacrifice and that this continues to inspire generations.
Hani, former Chief of Staff of uMkhonto weSizwe – the joint ANC and SACP armed struggle formation and the people’s liberation army – was assassinated on 10 April 1993. At the time, he was the General Secretary of the SACP and a member of the ANC National Executive Committee. By assassinating Hani, the convicted assassins, along with their collaborators, or whoever gave them information or worked directly or indirectly with them, intended to plunge South Africa into a civil war. However, the overwhelming nationwide anger in response to the assassination compelled the apartheid regime to concede to the demand for and thus set the date for the first democratic election, which was held in April 1994.
Hani participated in the liberation struggle and major operations to achieve the transition to democracy in South Africa. Beyond that, he advocated for further progress towards a socialist future, envisioning a society where the exploitation of one person by another and all forms of oppression stemming from the capitalist system would be ended, along with the system itself.
Each year on 10 April, the SACP holds a commemoration ceremony in honour of Hani’s contribution to end the apartheid regime and establish the transition to democracy in our country. Statements by the SACP, Hani’s family, and our allies on this annual occasion reflect the rich, revolutionary legacy that Hani left behind.
“We hope that one of the institutions of higher learning will establish a Research Chair dedicated to preserving and continuously developing the revolutionary ideals of democracy and socialism that Hani devoted his life to achieve”, said the SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila.
