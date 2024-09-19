Palestinian Resistance Groups Praise Sayyed Nasrallah Speech
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Nasrallah declared earlier today that settlers in northern occupied Palestine will not return to their settlements until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end.
Moments after Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah concluded his speech, Palestinian resistance groups issued statements praising Hezbollah for its steadfast support of the Palestinian cause and its dedication to the Palestinian people.
Hamas Movement
In an official statement, Hamas commended Hezbollah's commitment to backing the Palestinian struggle for liberation "until the Nazi-like aggression and genocidal war against Gaza come to an end."
Hamas described the stance of the Lebanese resistance as "a strong blow to Netanyahu and his fascist government, thwarting their attempts to undermine the support for our people and resistance in Gaza." The statement further condemned recent Israeli attacks on pagers and hand-held radio receivers, calling them "brutal" and "terrorist," and noting that the strikes targeted the entirety of Lebanese society.
Hamas emphasized that the escalating violence by "Israel"—including killings, massacres, and acts of genocide against civilians in both Palestine and Lebanon—has "violated all international norms, laws, and principles." It argued that these actions have turned "Israel" into a rogue entity, posing a real threat to both regional and global security. Hamas called on the international community to condemn, isolate, and prosecute the leaders of "Israel" for their crimes.
The statement also reiterated Hamas' admiration for Hezbollah's sacrifices and active role in the al-Aqsa Flood operations, emphasizing that "the immense sacrifices and the pure Lebanese blood spilled over the past year intertwine with the struggle and blood of the Palestinian people, as both march together on the path to liberating al-Quds, al-Aqsa, and all of Palestine."
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) expressed deep appreciation for Sayyed Nasrallah's speech, stating that his stance strikes a blow against attempts to isolate Gaza and weaken the Palestinian resistance. The movement emphasized that Nasrallah's firm position, following "Israel's" attacks on Lebanon, underscores the unity and resilience of the resistance across various fronts.
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) echoed these sentiments, commending Nasrallah's firm message that the Lebanese resistance would persist until the aggression on Gaza ends. The PFLP described Nasrallah's words as "a pledge of loyalty and determination to support the oppressed Palestinian people and their courageous resistance."
The PFLP further noted that Nasrallah sent a clear message to "Israel," affirming that there will be no peace in the northern occupied territories until the aggression on Gaza ceases. Nasrallah also reassured the public that the structure of the Lebanese resistance was strong and steadfast, and would not be weakened by criminal bombings. The resistance's ability to confront any escalation or aggression on Lebanon, he said, is only growing stronger.
The PFLP added that Nasrallah's speech reflects confidence in the resistance's ability to withstand strikes, continue developing its capabilities, and learn from "Israel's" treacherous and widespread bombings.
Popular Resistance Committees
The Popular Resistance Committees (al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades) expressed their appreciation for Nasrallah's reaffirmation of the Arab and Islamic commitment to continue supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance despite the brutal massacre carried out by "Israel" against the Lebanese people.
The Committees also agreed with Hezbollah's understanding that "Israel" makes no distinction between Lebanese and Palestinians, civilians or resistance fighters, stressing that the only way to confront "Israel's" barbarism was through continued resistance until the aggression and genocide in Gaza are permanently halted.
The Committees further noted that Nasrallah's message delivered a firm warning to "Israel" and its leadership, making it clear that the various fronts cannot be separated, no matter the scale of the atrocities committed.
